Denali Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,608 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,595 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 24,965 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.18.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.2%

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $90.82. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.