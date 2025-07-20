Denali Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average is $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $228.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.61 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

