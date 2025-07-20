Denali Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,551 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INMD. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 6,128.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of InMode from $19.00 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of InMode from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.54.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $878.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.95. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $77.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.21 million. InMode had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 44.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

