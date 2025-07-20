Denali Advisors LLC Makes New $694,000 Investment in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,411 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Peoples Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,986,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Down 0.4%

PEBO opened at $31.62 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $37.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,330 shares in the company, valued at $804,480.80. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,962 shares of company stock worth $61,110 in the last 90 days. 3.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEBO. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $37.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

