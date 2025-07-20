Denali Advisors LLC Has $632,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 56,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.77 and a 52 week high of $48.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average of $40.37.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

