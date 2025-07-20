Denali Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $122.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $74.65 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.09 and a 52 week high of $127.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.96, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.11%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,314,764.96. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 92,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,431.50. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,076 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

