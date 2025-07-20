Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 23rd.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $96.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.12 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 17.09%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 284.44%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.