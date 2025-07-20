Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in PACCAR by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 221.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 8,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCAR stock opened at $93.68 on Friday. PACCAR Inc. has a one year low of $84.65 and a one year high of $118.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.71 and a 200-day moving average of $98.54.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.78 per share, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,486.70. This trade represents a 62.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCAR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.59.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

