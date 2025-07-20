Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 364 Shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in F&G Annuities & Life were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 1st quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of F&G Annuities & Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th.

F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance

FG stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $50.75.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 9.90%. Equities analysts forecast that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

Insider Transactions at F&G Annuities & Life

In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $461,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 889,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,393,091.92. This trade represents a 1.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,399,900. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F&G Annuities & Life Profile

(Free Report)

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.