Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY) EVP Sells $113,265.59 in Stock

Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $113,265.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 103,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,703,656.84. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DAY opened at $58.25 on Friday. Dayforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $82.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 364.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dayforce in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Dayforce by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Dayforce by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Dayforce in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Dayforce in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

DAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dayforce in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dayforce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dayforce from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dayforce from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dayforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.86.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

