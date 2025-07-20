Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in Datadog by 887.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,646 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 96.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.34.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $145.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.27, a PEG ratio of 79.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.60. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 32,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.05, for a total value of $4,808,550.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 548,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,139,825.75. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $1,115,699.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 380,281 shares in the company, valued at $53,543,564.80. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 957,666 shares of company stock worth $117,576,223. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

