Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.43.
Several research analysts have recently commented on CWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.50 price target on Cushman & Wakefield and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th.
NYSE:CWK opened at $11.19 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
