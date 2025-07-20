Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.43.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.50 price target on Cushman & Wakefield and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cushman & Wakefield

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 137,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 116,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 224,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 76,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWK opened at $11.19 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.