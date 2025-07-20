Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,961,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,830,000 after buying an additional 250,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,504,000 after purchasing an additional 84,112 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cummins by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,883,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,418,000 after purchasing an additional 246,807 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,626,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,856,000 after purchasing an additional 99,009 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Director John H. Stone bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,607.28. The trade was a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $350.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $260.02 and a one year high of $387.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.75.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 36.22%.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.