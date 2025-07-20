Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 154 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,821.7% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 773,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,078,000 after purchasing an additional 733,309 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 936,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,629,000 after buying an additional 220,475 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,963,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,874,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,309,000 after acquiring an additional 119,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,703.1% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 118,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,165,000 after acquiring an additional 112,283 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of VOT stock opened at $288.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.64 and a 12 month high of $289.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

