Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 359 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5,555.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in VICI Properties by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in VICI Properties by 362.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.2%

VICI Properties stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.51 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.20%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

