Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 1,119 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 713.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,089,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after acquiring an additional 955,303 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Woodside Energy Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after buying an additional 42,172 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,957,000 after buying an additional 157,618 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,809,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,554,000. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. CLSA raised shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.64. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

