Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Invests $62,000 in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter worth $160,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 192,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 88,628 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $14.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.92. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $996.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 billion. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 17.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.44 to $16.90 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

