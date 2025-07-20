Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $76,000 Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth about $148,857,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 443.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,503,000 after acquiring an additional 991,607 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,349,000 after acquiring an additional 713,561 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,465,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,488,000 after acquiring an additional 699,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,561,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Global Stock Up 1.8%

Bunge Global stock opened at $74.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $114.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.97 and its 200 day moving average is $76.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.54. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is 35.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

