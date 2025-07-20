Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $203,000 Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 400 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho set a $490.00 price objective on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.17.

NYSE:WSO opened at $471.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $453.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.79. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.31 and a fifty-two week high of $571.42.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 92.24%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

