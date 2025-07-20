Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,587,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,455 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 93.8% in the first quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 33,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,517,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,789,000 after buying an additional 333,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 777.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

FELG stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.26. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $37.78.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.