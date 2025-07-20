Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 103 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in SAP by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.1% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.8% during the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Several analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.83.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $306.17 on Friday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $194.93 and a 52 week high of $313.28. The company has a market cap of $376.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $299.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.39.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

