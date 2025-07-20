Csenge Advisory Group Takes $1.21 Million Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.09% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Hickory Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hickory Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRIG stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $25.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.1138 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

