Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,958 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 351.6% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.66.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

