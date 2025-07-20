Csenge Advisory Group Buys 8,366 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 115.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 946,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,901,000 after acquiring an additional 506,435 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 904,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,566,000 after acquiring an additional 470,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,443,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,924,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,308,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,866,000 after acquiring an additional 293,457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $102.94 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.36 and a 1 year high of $103.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.27.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

