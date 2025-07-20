Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Spire by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Spire by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Spire and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.60.

Spire Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:SR opened at $75.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.43. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.98.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.10). Spire had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.34%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

