Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Now – July 19th

Robinhood Markets, Galaxy Digital, Bit Origin, BTCS, and Bitdeer Technologies Group are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are the shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve digital currencies and blockchain technology—such as crypto miners, exchange operators or firms holding substantial cryptocurrency reserves. By buying these equities, investors gain indirect exposure to cryptocurrency markets under the regulatory framework and trading hours of traditional stock exchanges. Their performance reflects both the underlying health of the crypto sector and broader equity market sentiment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD stock traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.74. The stock had a trading volume of 73,491,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,982,289. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.55. The company has a market cap of $97.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $113.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Shares of NASDAQ GLXY traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.13. 20,086,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,427,776. Galaxy Digital has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLXY

Bit Origin (BTOG)

BTOG traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 360,425,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,570,913. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33. Bit Origin has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $3.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTOG

BTCS (BTCS)

BTCS Inc. operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

NASDAQ:BTCS traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $6.57. 41,031,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. BTCS has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $8.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTCS

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $13.70. 5,338,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,251,171. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Featured Stories