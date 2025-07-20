Contrasting Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) and Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) and Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Performance Food Group and Farmer Brothers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Food Group 0 4 9 1 2.79 Farmer Brothers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Performance Food Group presently has a consensus price target of $100.31, suggesting a potential upside of 1.67%. Farmer Brothers has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 219.15%. Given Farmer Brothers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Farmer Brothers is more favorable than Performance Food Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Food Group $58.28 billion 0.26 $435.90 million $2.40 41.11 Farmer Brothers $341.09 million 0.09 -$3.88 million ($0.68) -2.07

This table compares Performance Food Group and Farmer Brothers”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Performance Food Group has higher revenue and earnings than Farmer Brothers. Farmer Brothers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Performance Food Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.9% of Performance Food Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of Farmer Brothers shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Performance Food Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Farmer Brothers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Food Group and Farmer Brothers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Food Group 0.61% 16.17% 4.41% Farmer Brothers -4.20% -26.00% -6.06%

Volatility & Risk

Performance Food Group has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmer Brothers has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Performance Food Group beats Farmer Brothers on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products. It also sells disposables, cleaning and kitchen supplies, and related products. In addition, the company offers value-added services, such as product selection and procurement, menu development, and operational strategy. It serves independent and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, hospitals, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, retailers, convenience stores, theaters, hospitality providers, concessionaires, airport gift shops, college bookstores, corrections facilities, and impulse locations, as well as franchises and other institutional customers. Performance Food Group Company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Farmer Brothers

Farmer Bros. Co. engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee. It also engage installation, repair, and refurbishment services for an array of coffee, tea, and juice equipment. The company serves small independent restaurants, foodservice operators, and large institutional buyers and national account customers. The company distributes its products through direct-store-delivery network, and common carriers or third-party distributors, as well as website. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Northlake, Texas.

