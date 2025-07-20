Contrasting Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS) and Town Sports International (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ)

Town Sports International (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ – Get Free Report) and Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.9% of Madison Square Garden shares are held by institutional investors. 32.2% of Town Sports International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Madison Square Garden shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Town Sports International and Madison Square Garden, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Town Sports International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Madison Square Garden 0 1 4 0 2.80

Earnings and Valuation

Madison Square Garden has a consensus price target of $252.60, indicating a potential upside of 21.20%. Given Madison Square Garden’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Madison Square Garden is more favorable than Town Sports International.

This table compares Town Sports International and Madison Square Garden”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Town Sports International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Madison Square Garden $1.06 billion 4.71 $58.77 million $0.21 992.48

Madison Square Garden has higher revenue and earnings than Town Sports International.

Profitability

This table compares Town Sports International and Madison Square Garden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Town Sports International N/A N/A N/A Madison Square Garden 0.45% -1.76% 0.34%

Summary

Madison Square Garden beats Town Sports International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment. Its clubs also provide amenities, including swimming pools, racquet and basketball courts, and functional training zones, as well as babysitting services; and fee-based program services, which comprise personal and small group training, children's programs, and summer camps for kids. The company sells its memberships through direct sales at the club level, as well as corporate and group sales; and through its Websites. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 186 fitness clubs. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

About Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League. The company also owns Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise that competes in the NBA 2K League. In addition, it operates professional sports team performance centers, the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh. The company was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

