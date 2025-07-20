Contrasting LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) & Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) and Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LexinFintech and Enova International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Enova International 0 1 5 1 3.00

LexinFintech presently has a consensus price target of $13.60, indicating a potential upside of 115.19%. Enova International has a consensus price target of $111.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.51%. Given LexinFintech’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than Enova International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

89.4% of Enova International shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of LexinFintech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Enova International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LexinFintech and Enova International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech 9.44% 12.52% 5.88% Enova International 8.38% 21.79% 5.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LexinFintech and Enova International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech $1.95 billion 0.55 $150.76 million $1.06 5.96 Enova International $2.66 billion 1.09 $209.45 million $8.49 13.41

Enova International has higher revenue and earnings than LexinFintech. LexinFintech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enova International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

LexinFintech has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enova International has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enova International beats LexinFintech on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LexinFintech

(Get Free Report)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending. It also provides technology-driven platform services for financial institution customers and partners to increase revenues, manage financial risks, enhance operating efficiency and service quality, enhance collections, and reduce overall costs; Maiya application, a location-based services shopping experience with buy-now and pay-later options; and Juzi Licai, an online investment platform. In addition, the company offers technical support and consulting, software development, financing guarantee, and financial technology services. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Enova International

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc., a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan. It offers money transfer services. It markets its financing products under the CashNetUSA, NetCredit, OnDeck, Headway Capital, Simplic, and Pangea names. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.