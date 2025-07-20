Comparing Zovio (ZVOI) & Its Rivals

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Zovio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Zovio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zovio and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zovio N/A N/A 0.00 Zovio Competitors $1.24 billion $31.89 million -16.93

Zovio’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Zovio. Zovio is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zovio N/A N/A N/A Zovio Competitors -268.96% -105.34% -20.56%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Zovio and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Zovio has a beta of 16.47, indicating that its share price is 1,547% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zovio’s competitors have a beta of -13.69, indicating that their average share price is 1,469% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zovio beats its competitors on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Zovio

Zovio, Inc. operates as an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver solutions and learning experiences. It provides student recruitment and enrollment systems, retention strategies, educational tools, and curriculums. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S. Clark in May 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

