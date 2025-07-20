Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Shares Bought by New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF accounts for about 1.6% of New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY raised its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 120,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 18,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 866,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,590,000 after buying an additional 442,078 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Trading Down 0.5%

XCEM opened at $34.51 on Friday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.96.

About Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

