CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $69.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $300.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.11.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Cfra Research upgraded shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KO

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.