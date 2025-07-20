Coastwise Capital Group LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.60. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

