Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given New $255.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at UBS Group from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s current price.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.54.

CTAS opened at $221.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.21. The stock has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.05. Cintas has a 1 year low of $180.78 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,877,760,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $877,216,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 19,644.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,263,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,133,000 after buying an additional 2,251,629 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $196,057,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 516.8% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 854,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,529,000 after acquiring an additional 715,570 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

