Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Ciena were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ciena by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,626,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $392,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,883 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,169,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,987,000 after buying an additional 1,154,260 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 4,215.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 899,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,314,000 after buying an additional 878,979 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 971.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 729,722 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,891,000 after buying an additional 661,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $45,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $199,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 202,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,175,434.10. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $28,899.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 43,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,538.26. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,269 shares of company stock worth $3,306,811 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CIEN stock opened at $85.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.77. Ciena Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $101.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 118.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Ciena had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

CIEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, June 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $89.00) on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ciena to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

