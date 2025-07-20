Charles River Associates (CRAI) versus Its Peers Financial Survey

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “Consulting” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Charles River Associates to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Charles River Associates pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Charles River Associates pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Consulting” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 35.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Charles River Associates has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Charles River Associates has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charles River Associates’ rivals have a beta of 0.69, suggesting that their average stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charles River Associates 7.31% 25.88% 9.44% Charles River Associates Competitors 7.79% 28.08% 8.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Charles River Associates and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Charles River Associates and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Charles River Associates $697.48 million $46.65 million 23.92 Charles River Associates Competitors $2.97 billion $272.15 million 22.08

Charles River Associates’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Charles River Associates. Charles River Associates is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Charles River Associates shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of shares of all “Consulting” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Charles River Associates shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of shares of all “Consulting” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Charles River Associates and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charles River Associates 0 0 1 0 3.00 Charles River Associates Competitors 70 679 1260 62 2.63

Charles River Associates presently has a consensus price target of $228.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.62%. As a group, “Consulting” companies have a potential upside of 28.02%. Given Charles River Associates’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Charles River Associates is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Charles River Associates rivals beat Charles River Associates on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Charles River Associates

CRA International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues. The company also offers consulting services, including research and analysis, expert testimony, and support in litigation and regulatory proceedings in the areas of finance, accounting, economics, insurance, and forensic accounting and investigations to corporate clients and attorneys. In addition, it offers management consulting services comprising strategy development, performance improvement, corporate strategy and portfolio analysis, estimation of market demand, environmental, social and corporate governance and sustainability strategy and analysis, design and implementation of auction and bidding, new product pricing strategies, survey and market research, valuation of intellectual property and other assets, assessment of competitors’ actions, and analysis of new sources of supply. The company serves various industries, including communications and media; consumer, health, and wellness products; energy; entertainment and leisure; financial services; healthcare; life sciences; manufacturing and industries; natural resources; retail and distribution; technology; and transportation. CRA International, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

