CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 237.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.0%

NEE stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average of $70.33.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

