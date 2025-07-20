CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 231 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $47.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.40) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.88%.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

