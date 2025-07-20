CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 96.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,074,275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $14,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,907,000 after buying an additional 8,312,317 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,618,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,399,000 after buying an additional 1,376,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,339,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,914 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.66. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

