CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Holdings Decreased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in CAVA Group by 17,386.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 73,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after buying an additional 73,372 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 768.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,081,000 after purchasing an additional 195,389 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CAVA Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,429,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAVA Group Stock Up 0.8%

CAVA opened at $87.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.81. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $172.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Somers sold 2,861 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $215,032.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 137,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,527.68. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 31,856 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $2,394,296.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 792,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,550,620.88. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,951 shares of company stock worth $5,409,027 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Melius started coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CAVA Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.06.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

