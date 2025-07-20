Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Acquires 468 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,239 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 99,986 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Comcast by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 38,310 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.10.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average is $35.31. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

