Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC lowered its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:CAH opened at $159.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.35. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $168.44. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 68.84% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CAH shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.07.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

