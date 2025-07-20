Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 436,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,792 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Capri were worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 758.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Capri by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Capri by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPRI opened at $19.56 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $43.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.67.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($5.12). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.05 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 39.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

