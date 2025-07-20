Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Stock Position Lifted by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,045,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431,491 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF accounts for about 8.3% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. WNY Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $70,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $41.30 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.28.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

