Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,666 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.54% of Capital Group Core Bond ETF worth $11,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. Future You Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 311.2% in the 1st quarter. Future You Wealth LLC now owns 224,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 169,527 shares during the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 192,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGCB opened at $26.10 on Friday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

