Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $665,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 289,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,621,540. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $142,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 117,374 shares in the company, valued at $13,939,336.24. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:CPT opened at $113.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.52, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.77. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $102.35 and a 1-year high of $127.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.98.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $390.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 385.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial set a $131.00 target price on Camden Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.28.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

