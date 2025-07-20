Calton & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CALF. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 51,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Down 8.5%

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $40.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $49.59.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

