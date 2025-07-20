Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 18,073 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 90.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,073 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,798,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,176,000 after buying an additional 232,733 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 954,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,052,000 after buying an additional 62,106 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 743,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after buying an additional 48,612 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,936,000 after buying an additional 22,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 292,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,191,000 after buying an additional 28,456 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $243.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $234.11 and a 1 year high of $289.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.51.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

