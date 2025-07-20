Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 3,773 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJT opened at $135.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.58 and a 200 day moving average of $129.90. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.2939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

