Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $359,000 in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SEIV. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,383,000. K2 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. K2 Financial Inc. now owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Up 10.6%

Shares of BATS:SEIV opened at $36.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $631.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.03. SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $36.48.

About SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF

The SEI Large Cap Value Factor ETF (SEIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks that are perceived to be at a discount relative to their fair valuation. SEIV was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

